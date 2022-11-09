Contact Troubleshooters
Democratic candidate Morgan McGarvey named Kentucky 3rd District congressman

Ky. Democratic 3rd Congressional District nominee Morgan McGarvey
Ky. Democratic 3rd Congressional District nominee Morgan McGarvey(Campaign Photo)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Democratic senator Morgan McGarvey will become the next Kentucky 3rd District congressman after being declared the winner in the city’s midterm elections.

The Associated Press called the race around 8:45 p.m.

“What an amazing night this is,” McGarvey said in his victory speech. “What a tremendous honor it is to be the next congressman from Louisville and be our democratic voice in Washington.”

Decision 2022: Election Results

McGarvey will fill the vacant seat left by current Kentucky 3rd District congressman John Yarmuth, who announced he would be retiring at the end of his eighth term.

McGarvey faced off against Republican candidate Stuart Ray in Tuesday’s midterms.

“I also want to acknowledge my opponent, Stuart Ray,” McGarvey said. “I just got off the phone with him. I can tell you, campaigns are tough. He ran a good race. Now that it’s over, I truly look forward to representing everyone, whether you voted for me or not.”

Back in February, Yarmuth endorsed McGarvey as his choice to succeed him in the Louisville-area 3rd District.

“Don’t get me wrong,” McGarvey said. “It wasn’t always easy, but I have never accepted the notion that we can’t do something. If we are willing to listen, if we are willing to work together, if we are willing to build consensus instead of finger pointing and name-calling or spreading misinformation, there is no limit to what we can achieve.”

The League of Conservation Voters (LCV) congratulated Representative-elect McGarvey on his win.

“Kentuckians deserve leaders who won’t stand in the way of progress and will put people over polluters,” LCV President Gene Karpinski said in a written statement. “Representative-elect McGarvey will be a strong clean energy advocate and champion for the people of Kentucky, and LCV is excited to work alongside him to tackle toxic pollution and extreme weather issues exacerbated by the climate crisis.”

