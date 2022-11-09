FORECAST: Increasing clouds ahead of much needed rain

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain moves in overnight and sticks around through Friday afternoon

Cold front brings arctic air for the weekend

Keeping an eye on wintry weather potential next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today begins with sunny skies, however, clouds increase throughout the day. Highs climb into the 70s this afternoon despite the clouds. Clouds remain during the evening with rain showers moving in from south to north after midnight. The rain and clouds limit overnight lows to the 50s.

Nicole’s outer bands continue to throw rain into the region Friday morning. Some showers remain possible Friday afternoon as Nicole’s remnants move east and a cold front moves in. Clouds remain overhead tomorrow night as temperatures plummet into the upper 20s and low 30s.

As the cold front moves through Saturday morning, there remains the potential for light rain and/or snow. Highs this weekend top out in the upper 30s and low 40s with lows in the 20s for most.

