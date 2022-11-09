Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: One more nice day before a front brings a winter preview

Here's WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • 70s on Thursday, last time for a while
  • Rain on Friday looking more widespread and heavier as the outer remnants of Nicole arrive
  • Temperatures plunge this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clear skies stick around overnight tonight as lows drop into the 40s.

Thursday starts sunny but ends up with a decent amount of cloud cover as the cloud shield from Nicole moves in. Highs will still be able to make it into the 70s despite this.

By Thursday night we look cloudy with an increasing shower chance from south to north heading into Friday morning. Lows will only drop into the 50s thanks to the clouds.

The outer bands of the remnants of Nicole will provide a decent dose of rain for many Friday morning. By the afternoon we’ll be left with only drizzle and light showers as the low pressure exits northeast of us and a cold front moves in.

One item to note for late Friday into early Saturday is a wave of energy and some moisture moving through behind Friday’s cold front. That could spark a small flurry (yes, snow flurry!) chance during that time. Lows by Saturday morning will be near freezing, but ground temperatures will be much too warm for any issues.

Highs this weekend will only make it into the 40s with lows in the 20s during the overnights.

Can you say winter?

