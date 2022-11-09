FORECAST: Wonderfully warm Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Wonderfully warm Wednesday

Tropical moisture brings rain into the forecast Friday, especially east of I-65

Arctic blast coming this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see a sunny and warm day ahead. Highs climb into the 70s this afternoon. Skies remain clear tonight, however, temperatures look to only fall into the 40s.

Clouds increase throughout the day as Tropical Storm Nicole pushes further north. Despite the clouds, we look to stay dry with highs in the 70s.

We’ll be cloudy and dry Thursday evening before rain moves in early Friday morning. The clouds and overnight rain look to limit lows to the upper 40s and low 50s.

The remnants of Nicole brings the potential for rain showers (mainly east of I-65) on Friday. A cold front also arriving Friday brings falling temperatures and sets the stage for a cold weekend; even a few snow flurries may fly Sunday to the north and east of Louisville.

