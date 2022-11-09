Contact Troubleshooters
‘Grandmaster Jay’ sentenced to federal prison over actions during Breonna Taylor protest

John Fitzgerald Johnson, or “Grandmaster Jay.”
John Fitzgerald Johnson, or "Grandmaster Jay."
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man found guilty on federal charges of pointing a weapon at law enforcement officers during a downtown Louisville protest over the death of Breonna Taylor has been sentenced to serve 86 months in prison.

John F. Johnson, also known as Grandmaster Jay, learned his sentence during a hearing today at the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Louisville.

In incident happened during September 2020 protest in the area of Jefferson Square Park. Law enforcement were on the roof of a government building overlooking the protesters when Johnson pointed an AR-15 rifle in their direction. Johnson claims the rifle was not loaded, the safety was on and he was just using the flashlight on the barrel of the rifle.

A jury convicted Johnson on two counts in May 2022. He was sentenced to 84 months of one charge and two months on the second charge.

Johnson was facing up to 27 years in federal prison. The seven years he received is slightly more than the minimum time allowed under federal law.

