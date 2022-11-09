LIVE: Craig Greenberg declared winner of Louisville mayoral race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Craig Greenberg will become the next mayor of the Louisville Metro after being declared the winner in the city’s midterm elections.

Greenberg declared victory in the race on Tuesday night around 10 p.m.

Greenberg will succeed current Louisville mayor Greg Fischer, who was elected as the city’s 50th mayor in 2010 and served three consecutive terms.

