Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LIVE: Craig Greenberg declared winner of Louisville mayoral race

Craig Greenberg
Craig Greenberg(Campaign Photo)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Craig Greenberg will become the next mayor of the Louisville Metro after being declared the winner in the city’s midterm elections.

Greenberg declared victory in the race on Tuesday night around 10 p.m.

Decision 2022: Election Results

Greenberg will succeed current Louisville mayor Greg Fischer, who was elected as the city’s 50th mayor in 2010 and served three consecutive terms.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Jefferson County Coroner's Office
Jefferson County Coroner’s Office seeking next of kin for deceased male
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
This image taken from video supplied to WAVE shows the moments just before the code enforcement...
Kids wanted for robbing metro code inspector
The woman said she plans to put most of the prize money into her retirement fund.
Woman claims $100k lottery prize, wins another $300k on her drive home

Latest News

Ky. Democratic 3rd Congressional District nominee Morgan McGarvey
Democratic candidate Morgan McGarvey named Kentucky 3rd District congressman
The latest updates from WAVE News on Election Day.
FULL VIDEO: Charles Booker gives concession speech
The latest updates from WAVE News on Election Day.
FULL VIDEO: Rand Paul gives victory speech
Rand Paul, Republican candidate for KY Senate
Rand Paul wins Kentucky’s US Senate race