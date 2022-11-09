Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LIVE: Rand Paul wins Kentucky’s US Senate race

Rand Paul, Republican candidate for KY Senate
Rand Paul, Republican candidate for KY Senate(Campaign Photo)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rand Paul will become the next Kentucky U.S. Senator after being declared the winner in the state’s midterm elections.

The Associated Press called the race around 7:15p.m.

Paul does not support the Inflation Reduction Act that has already been passed by Congress. It’s an act that pays on deficits while simultaneously paying out on climate change programs.

Paul also said during his campaign that he supports the sanctity of life, and he doesn’t see a Congress that would bring abortion laws back to Congress.

State Senator Rand Paul was challenged by Democratic candidate Charles Booker this midterm election.

Decision 2022: Election Results

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Jefferson County Coroner's Office
Jefferson County Coroner’s Office seeking next of kin for deceased male
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
This image taken from video supplied to WAVE shows the moments just before the code enforcement...
Kids wanted for robbing metro code inspector
The woman said she plans to put most of the prize money into her retirement fund.
Woman claims $100k lottery prize, wins another $300k on her drive home

Latest News

Stay with WAVE News for complete coverage of the 2022 mid-term election.
Decision 2022: Team coverage updates on Election Day
Stuart Ray said the threat had come in the form of a text message directed at himself and his...
Republican Congressional candidate Stuart Ray’s family receives death threat
Several candidates on the ballot cast their vote on Election Day.
Candidates place their votes on Election Day
Sen. Rand Paul casts vote in Bowling Green.
Rand Paul, wife vote at Warren County voting center