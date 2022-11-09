LIVE: Rand Paul wins Kentucky’s US Senate race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rand Paul will become the next Kentucky U.S. Senator after being declared the winner in the state’s midterm elections.

The Associated Press called the race around 7:15p.m.

Paul does not support the Inflation Reduction Act that has already been passed by Congress. It’s an act that pays on deficits while simultaneously paying out on climate change programs.

Paul also said during his campaign that he supports the sanctity of life, and he doesn’t see a Congress that would bring abortion laws back to Congress.

State Senator Rand Paul was challenged by Democratic candidate Charles Booker this midterm election.

Decision 2022: Election Results

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.