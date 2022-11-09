LMPD chief talks about the future under a new mayor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s police department is in limbo. LMPD finds itself in the midst of a new mayoral transition, a Department of Justice investigation with a possible consent decree and a dwindling number of officers.

“How would you describe LMPD when you first got here?” WAVE News Troubleshooters asked current LMPMD Chief Erika Shields.

“Oh, they were defeated,” Shields said. “They were defeated.”

It’s the new mayor who will choose to keep or not keep Shields as chief.

“Do you want to stay in Louisville?” Shields was asked.

“You know what, I have loved my time in Louisville with LMPD and I have a huge amount of work I still want to do,” she responded. “I know the DOJ is coming and I know that it’s going to take an enormous amount of attention to navigate that. I know I can do that.”

Shields added that a shared vision is crucial in a relationship between a city’s mayor and its police chief.

She was one of only five viable candidates for Chief at the time. Under the DOJ circumstances, Greenberg may have limited cards to play.

Greenberg has not officially commented on his plans for LMPD’s top position.

Metro Council President David James, who campaigned alongside Greenberg, said he wasn’t aware of a final decision regarding LMPD’s command.

“I have no idea,” James said.

“What would you like to see?” WAVE News Troubleshooters asked.

“I have no comment on that,” James replied.

The things Shields said she’s most proud of include outsourcing DNA testing, which has led to more homicide related arrests and an increased clearance rate.

She added that violent crime is down by 16 percent.

Shields said her plans, should she continue as chief, include recruiting more officers, boosting morale and rebuilding a department.

“The other thing that I really enjoy doing as a chief bringing up the next layer of leaders,” Shields said. “To me, if I’m doing my job right, I should be able to look around and say, yup, these folks can do my job. And that’s a work in progress.”

