Motorcyclist killed in late night crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man operaitng a motorcycle has died after losing control and striking a utility pole.

Louisville Metro police say the crash happened just after midnight Wednesday at the intersection of Clarks Lane and Alexander Ave., just east of Preston St.

Officers called to the scene found the motorcyclist was heading eastbound on Clarks Lane when he lost control, teh the roadway and struck a utility pole.

The motorcyclist died before he could receive medical treatment. He has been identified as Anthony W. Watson, Jr., 25, of Louisville.

The crash remains under investigation by the LMPD Traffic Unit.

