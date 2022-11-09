Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Motorcyclist killed in late night crash

By Charles Gazaway
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man operaitng a motorcycle has died after losing control and striking a utility pole.

Louisville Metro police say the crash happened just after midnight Wednesday at the intersection of Clarks Lane and Alexander Ave., just east of Preston St.

Officers called to the scene found the motorcyclist was heading eastbound on Clarks Lane when he lost control, teh the roadway and struck a utility pole.

The motorcyclist died before he could receive medical treatment. He has been identified as Anthony W. Watson, Jr., 25, of Louisville.

The crash remains under investigation by the LMPD Traffic Unit.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Kentucky
Stay with WAVE News for complete coverage of the 2022 mid-term election.
Decision 2022: Team coverage updates on Election Day
This image taken from video supplied to WAVE shows the moments just before the code enforcement...
Kids wanted for robbing metro code inspector
Rand Paul, Republican candidate for KY Senate
Rand Paul wins Kentucky’s US Senate race

Latest News

In two months, another Democrat will be leading the city.
Louisville Metro Mayor-Elect Craig Greenberg Interview
In two months, another Democrat will be leading the city.
Interview with Louisville Metro Mayor-Elect Craig Greenberg
Craig Greenberg
Craig Greenberg declared winner of Louisville mayoral race
Ky. Democratic 3rd Congressional District nominee Morgan McGarvey
Democratic candidate Morgan McGarvey named Kentucky 3rd District congressman