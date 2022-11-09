Nickerson’s Ava Jones signs national letter of intent

NICKERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - It was signing day for Nickerson High School’s Ava Jones on Wednesday. The Lady Panther signed an NLI with Iowa Women’s Basketball.

Jones said the university’s coaches have been “nothing short of amazing” to her and her family.

“Yeah, it does feel great. I’ve been waiting my whole life. So it is great to sign to go play basketball. It means a lot. They’ve seen me at my worst, and they’re still there,” said Jones.

It was an emotional moment for the high school standout who continues to recover from a crash.

It happened a week after Jones’ commitment to the Hawkeyes. She and her family were in Louisville for an AAU tournament in July. The family was walking on the sidewalk when a car, driven by an impaired driver, hit them, sending them all to the hospital with severe injuries.

Jones continues to persevere following countless surgeries. Earlier this week, her trainer shared a video of her back on the court, dribbling and shooting a basketball.

Despite the major injuries, the University of Iowa is still honoring Ava’s basketball scholarship as she makes the most of a lifelong goal.

“We are signing Ava because we believe in her and she believes in us. She is a remarkable athlete with great versatility. She is working hard to return to the athlete she was. When she takes the floor for Iowa, it will be a special moment for all of us,” said Iowa Women’s Basketball head coach Lisa Bluder.

