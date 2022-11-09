Contact Troubleshooters
Paristown’s Fete de Noel winter festival returns this November

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Holiday fun is coming to Paristown this November as the Fete de Noel winter festival returns for its fourth year.

Fete de Noel will open on Nov. 19 and will run through Jan. 2, according to a release. The six-week event will feature multiple holiday events including its outdoor ice skating rink.

This year, Fete de Noel will be bringing the Paristown Express, a new trackless train traveling through the festival for those young and young at heart.

Santa Claus himself will also take part in visits at Santa’s House in Paristown, and shoppers will be able to explore an expanded Brent Street Holiday Market with more than 20 holiday shops, the release said.

Scrooge & Marley’s Escape Room will also return to Fete de Noel this season, a seven-minute holiday escape room experience for families created by the Louisville Halloween team.

“We are grateful for the way the community has embraced Paristown’s Fete de Noel and we are thrilled to offer some great new additions designed to appeal to anyone seeking a jolly good time this holiday season,” Steve Smith, Managing Partner of Paristown said in a release.

For more information and event prices, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

