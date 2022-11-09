Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Reed Sheppard signs with Kentucky

North Laurel's Reed Sheppard signs with Kentucky.
North Laurel's Reed Sheppard signs with Kentucky.(Courtney Layne Brewer/WYMT)
By Evan Hatter, John Lowe and Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Just less than one year after he announced his commitment to the University of Kentucky basketball team, North Laurel guard Reed Sheppard is officially a Wildcat.

The senior signed his letter of intent to play for Kentucky, officially joining John Calipari’s 2023 recruiting class.

”Being a kid from Kentucky as a little boy it’s always been a dream of mine to go to Kentucky,” said Sheppard. “Making that decision felt awesome and finally being able to put the pen to paper and make it official felt amazing, something that I’ll never forget and I’m super excited to be a part of”

In November of 2021, Sheppard chose Kentucky over Indiana, Louisville, Virginia and Ohio State.

Both of Sheppard’s parents played at Kentucky. Stacey Reed played for the Cats from 1991-95 and currently sits at No. 14 for all-time leading scorers. Jeff Sheppard was a member of the 1996 and 1998 national championship teams, earning Most Outstanding Player of the 1998 tournament.

Sheppard still has one more season to play in London, leading a North Laurel team favored to repeat as 13th Region champions.

“Right now that’s all I’m focused on,” Sheppard said. “This, everything with Kentucky right now is awesome, it’s a dream come true but I got one year left to spend with my friends and play with my lifelong friends. We’ve all grown up together, played together, so all my mind right now is all on this high school season and trying to go as far as we can.”

You can watch the livestream of Sheppard’s signing as it aired below:

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Kentucky
John Fitzgerald Johnson, or “Grandmaster Jay.”
‘Grandmaster Jay’ sentenced to federal prison over actions during Breonna Taylor protest
Stay with WAVE News for complete coverage of the 2022 mid-term election.
Decision 2022: Team coverage updates on Election Day
This image taken from video supplied to WAVE shows the moments just before the code enforcement...
Kids wanted for robbing metro code inspector

Latest News

Morgan McGarvey won Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional District seat in the U.S. House in Tuesday’s...
Interview with Ky. Congressman-elect Morgan McGarvey
McGarvey joined WAVE News at 7 with Dawne Gee and discussed his plans and priorities when...
FULL INTERVIEW: Congressman-elect Morgan McGarvey speaks with Dawne Gee
Around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a crash involving a motorcycle at the...
LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in crash with vehicle near PRP
Against all odds, a Lamar County man got his engagement ring back after a tornado dug it two...
Missing engagement ring found in tornado debris, man proposes on the spot
The principal said the school followed its safety protocol and called Louisville Metro Police...
Gun found in student’s backpack at Fern Creek High School