Reed Sheppard signs with Kentucky

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Just less than one year after he announced his commitment to the University of Kentucky basketball team, North Laurel guard Reed Sheppard is officially a Wildcat.

The senior signed his letter of intent to play for Kentucky, officially joining John Calipari’s 2023 recruiting class.

”Being a kid from Kentucky as a little boy it’s always been a dream of mine to go to Kentucky,” said Sheppard. “Making that decision felt awesome and finally being able to put the pen to paper and make it official felt amazing, something that I’ll never forget and I’m super excited to be a part of”

In November of 2021, Sheppard chose Kentucky over Indiana, Louisville, Virginia and Ohio State.

Both of Sheppard’s parents played at Kentucky. Stacey Reed played for the Cats from 1991-95 and currently sits at No. 14 for all-time leading scorers. Jeff Sheppard was a member of the 1996 and 1998 national championship teams, earning Most Outstanding Player of the 1998 tournament.

Sheppard still has one more season to play in London, leading a North Laurel team favored to repeat as 13th Region champions.

“Right now that’s all I’m focused on,” Sheppard said. “This, everything with Kentucky right now is awesome, it’s a dream come true but I got one year left to spend with my friends and play with my lifelong friends. We’ve all grown up together, played together, so all my mind right now is all on this high school season and trying to go as far as we can.”

