Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Seymour Fire Department opens new station

Seymour Fire Department opens new station
Seymour Fire Department opens new station(WAVE)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - The Seymour Fire Department opened the doors at their new station Wednesday.

According to department officials, it took about 10 years to build this $100 million dollar facility. The old fire station was about 40 years old and was in need of an upgrade.

The new fire station is located on West Second Street in Seymour. The new station was built with the possibility of expanding in the future.

Fire crews are expected to start using the new facility Friday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Kentucky
Stay with WAVE News for complete coverage of the 2022 mid-term election.
Decision 2022: Team coverage updates on Election Day
This image taken from video supplied to WAVE shows the moments just before the code enforcement...
Kids wanted for robbing metro code inspector
This photo provided by Fayette County Detention Center shows Sophia Rosing. University of...
Student accused in racist attack withdraws from University of Kentucky

Latest News

A team of nonprofits said they will continue campaigning for abortion rights in the...
Nonprofits continue campaign for abortion rights following Amendment 2 defeat
This year, Fete de Noel will be bringing the Paristown Express, a new trackless train traveling...
Paristown’s Fete de Noel winter festival returns this November
The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: One more nice day before a front brings a winter preview
A student at the University of Kentucky has been arrested in connection with a physical and...
NKY woman permanently banned from UK, not allowed re-enroll after racist tirade