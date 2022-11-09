Seymour Fire Department opens new station

JACKSON COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - The Seymour Fire Department opened the doors at their new station Wednesday.

According to department officials, it took about 10 years to build this $100 million dollar facility. The old fire station was about 40 years old and was in need of an upgrade.

The new fire station is located on West Second Street in Seymour. The new station was built with the possibility of expanding in the future.

Fire crews are expected to start using the new facility Friday.

