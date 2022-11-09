Contact Troubleshooters
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/9

By Brian Goode
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Warm weather today with highs well into the days and still on track for 70s Thursday but it will become cloudy.

Heavy rain along and east of I-65 for Friday AM with the rain shifting east into the afternoon.

We get cold this weekend but dry with highs struggling to get above 40 degrees.

SNOW BOARD:

Tuesday: Rain and/or Snow Setup. Southern system with temperatures very much borderline for us.

Nov 18: Clipper potential with a light snow chance

BOTS!

