Temporary lane closures on Cedar Grove Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are lane closures this week that drivers in Bullitt County should know about.

The temporary closures will be Cedar Grove Road on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The first closure will be at Mooney Lane near mile marker 2.25 and the second one will be at Heritage Hill Parkway near mile marker 2.6.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a contractor is installing water main extensions across KY 480. This is part of a road widening project from Cedar Grove Elementary School to Park Loop Road/Valley View drive in Shepherdsville.

KYTC encourages drivers to use alternate routes.

