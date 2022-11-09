UofL students react to viral video of racist attack at UK

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Louisville students are speaking out after the racist viral video of University of Kentucky freshman Kylah Spring being assaulted by student Sophia Rosing.

UK said students of color make up 16% of their undergrad classes. UofL’s campus is more diverse with 30.3% undergrads of color enrolled this year.

On Wednesday, UofL was honored with the Higher Education Excellence in Diversity award for the ninth consecutive year.

Katrina Elliott said she went to UofL for undergraduate studies.

She is now a graduate student, working in their dean’s diversity office, to help prevent incidents of racism at UofL.

“I feel like a lot of young ladies are having this type of experience on campus, and it’s really scary,” Elliott said. “I feel like we need to have more safety patrol as well. And so, maybe having some counseling and things to support them so that they can endure all these hardships and not let go of them.”

Elliot said Springs’ story is sparking conversations, that this could happen to anyone walking on campus.

UK President Eli Capilouto sent the following message to students and staff on Wednesday afternoon:

Police said Rosing has been charged with assault, public intoxication and disorderly conduct. She pleaded not guilty and is out on bond.

