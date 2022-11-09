UPS partners with Dare to Care to help feed the community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UPS is working with Dare to Care to make sure those in need get fed ahead of the holiday season.

On Wednesday, employees collected pallets of nonperishable food to distribute across the Louisville area.

UPS said it has partnered with Dare to Care for nearly 20 years and has donated more than $100,000 to the nonprofit organization. The company has also provided over half a million meals to individuals who are food insecure.

“We feel that it’s important to volunteer and give in the community that you live and work in,” Cindy Young, UPS CERC Committee Co-Chair said. “We’re all in it together to make things better. The best way to do that is to team up in the community you live and work.”

The company said employees, family and friends of UPS have donated more than 112,000 volunteer house so far this year in Louisville.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.