60-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash with vehicle near PRP identified

By Dustin Vogt and WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified the motorcyclist who died after crashing into another vehicle at high speeds.

The man was identified as Billy Sexton, 60, from Louisville, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirmed. His cause of death was from multiple blunt force injuries.

Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Arnoldtown Road and Hardwood Forest.

Early investigation revealed an adult man operating a motorcycle was heading west on Arnoldtown Road. Witnesses told police they saw the motorcycle traveling at high speeds.

The motorcyclist, later identified as Sexton, is said to have crossed over the double yellow lines into the eastbound lanes and crashed into another vehicle.

Police said Sexton died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

