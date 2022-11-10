Bardstown Bourbon Company opens in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bardstown Bourbon Company is expanding into downtown Louisville.

According to the release, the new location will be on West Main Street.

People will be able to enjoy classes that not only show how the whiskey is made but deconstructs the recipes as well. There will also be a gift shop where customers can buy exclusive bourbon and merchandise.

“The unique experience that we have in Bardstown and bring them to downtown Louisville,” Mark Erwin, Bardstown Bourbon Company CEO said. “We get it, a lot of people come to Louisville for a number of different events and can’t take the time to come out to Bardstown. We want to bring some of those unique experiences here.”

Erwin also said that Bardstown Bourbon Company isn’t just about making and selling the products, but also being transparent as well as educational.

To learn more about Bardstown Bourbon Company, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.