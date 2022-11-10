Contact Troubleshooters
Clark Co Election Board discovers some absentee ballot totals not included

(WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - The Clark County Election Board will be meeting this week after discovering that some absentee ballot totals were not included in the initial unofficial results.

All absentee ballots were fed through D200 tabulators and securely stored. However, the machine didn’t tabulate several absentee ballots, according to the bipartisan election board.

The unofficial vote total will be updated after the meeting and the official results will be certified on Nov. 21.

