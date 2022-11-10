Combat holiday travel cost with expert savings tips
Holiday travelers plan to spend $1,500 on average this season
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
InvestigateTV - A new study by NerdWallet shows people are expecting to spend around $1,500 on holiday travel this year and 66% plan to put that travel expense on a credit card.
Sally French, a travel expert with NerdWallet, shared several strategies to combat the cost this season:
- Book your travel on less busy travel days: Domestic airfare for Thanksgiving travel is 17% cheaper if you wait until Monday to fly home versus Sunday.
- Begin saving now for holiday trips
- Make a plan to pay off travel debt if you plan to finance it with a credit card
- Use travel credit cards and rewards points to your advantage
The same study shared ways consumers are planning to trim travel expenses. They include:
- Driving instead of flying
- Staying with friends and family instead of hotels
- Using carry-on luggage to avoid baggage fees
You can read the full study for more cost saving tips.
