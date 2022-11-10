Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Couple accused of sandwich espionage sentenced

Jonathan Toebbe was sentenced to more than 19 years in prison. His wife, Diana Toebbe, got more...
Jonathan Toebbe was sentenced to more than 19 years in prison. His wife, Diana Toebbe, got more than 21 years.(WV Division of Corrections via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A United States nuclear engineer and his wife have learned their fate after trying to sell information about nuclear-powered warships.

The couple pleaded guilty to the charge of conspiring to sell classified information to a foreign country.

Jonathan Toebbe was sentenced to more than 19 years in prison. His wife, Diana Toebbe, got more than 21 years.

Prosecutors said the couple went to great lengths to hide encrypted SD cards at dead-drop locations.

They said the couple tucked one into a Saran-wrapped peanut butter sandwich.

Others were hidden inside a pack of gum and a sealed Band-Aid wrapper.

The couple thought they were dealing with agents of a foreign government and they would get thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency in exchange for the classified information.

They were actually dealing with undercover FBI agents.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Fitzgerald Johnson, or “Grandmaster Jay.”
‘Grandmaster Jay’ sentenced to federal prison over actions during Breonna Taylor protest
Phil Pascoe and Monica Pascoe were arrested by the FBI on November 9, 2022 on federal charges...
3 arrested by FBI in defense fraud scheme
Teens try to carjack ATF agent
Around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a crash involving a motorcycle at the...
60-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash with vehicle near PRP identified
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Kentucky

Latest News

FILE - A Belgian judicial official says one police officer has been fatally stabbed in Brussels.
Police officer stabbed in suspected Brussels terror attack
Film director Paul Haggis exits the courtroom for a lunch break, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in...
Jury: Filmmaker Haggis liable for $7.5 million in rape suit
A Texas man proposes on the spot after finding missing engagement ring in tornado debris.
Man proposes after finding missing engagement ring in tornado debris
Rickie and Karen Melton with Kentucky Lottery official
Ky. man claims largest prize won in state from Powerball drawing
Combat holiday travel cost with expert savings tips
Combat holiday travel cost with expert savings tips