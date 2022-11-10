Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Heavy rain arrives Friday morning with the remnants of Hurricane Nicole

Louisville, Ky. skyline as seen from the Jeffersonville, Ind. SkyTrack camera.
Louisville, Ky. skyline as seen from the Jeffersonville, Ind. SkyTrack camera.(Source: WAVE News)
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Heavy rain impacts Friday morning’s commute
  • Snow showers arrive Saturday morning
  • Temperatures plunge this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds increase tonight as the outer remnants of Hurricane Nicole arrive. Rain will crank up after 3AM and it will be heavy at times through the Friday morning commute.

Plan to head out the door a few minutes early Friday to make it there on time. The morning’s heavy rain will depart during the afternoon on Friday, leaving behind a decent swath of 1- 2″ rainfall.

During the drier part of the day Friday afternoon we’ll see winds kick up with mainly cloudy skies and highs near 60. While we see clouds break up for a bit early Friday night, they will move back in as another quick-hitting disturbance arrives.

Given temperatures in the 30s, wet snowflakes and a few raindrops are possible heading into Saturday morning. Closer to sunrise on Saturday is when we’ll see our best snow shower chance, potentially putting down a quick minor accumulation of wet snow.

Given the ground warmth we’ll likely see this melt quickly with no issues. Saturday afternoon is dry and cold. We’ll plunge into the 20s heading into Sunday morning as the core of the cold air arrives.

Highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s will be common next week, which means we’ll need to keep an eye out for both rain and snow on Tuesday with our next system. Fall? This forecast looks more like winter?

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Thursday, November 10, 2022

SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/9
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/8
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/7