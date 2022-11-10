FORECAST: Heavy rain arrives Friday morning with the remnants of Hurricane Nicole

WEATHER HEADLINES

Heavy rain impacts Friday morning’s commute

Snow showers arrive Saturday morning

Temperatures plunge this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds increase tonight as the outer remnants of Hurricane Nicole arrive. Rain will crank up after 3AM and it will be heavy at times through the Friday morning commute.

Plan to head out the door a few minutes early Friday to make it there on time. The morning’s heavy rain will depart during the afternoon on Friday, leaving behind a decent swath of 1- 2″ rainfall.

During the drier part of the day Friday afternoon we’ll see winds kick up with mainly cloudy skies and highs near 60. While we see clouds break up for a bit early Friday night, they will move back in as another quick-hitting disturbance arrives.

Given temperatures in the 30s, wet snowflakes and a few raindrops are possible heading into Saturday morning. Closer to sunrise on Saturday is when we’ll see our best snow shower chance, potentially putting down a quick minor accumulation of wet snow.

Given the ground warmth we’ll likely see this melt quickly with no issues. Saturday afternoon is dry and cold. We’ll plunge into the 20s heading into Sunday morning as the core of the cold air arrives.

Highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s will be common next week, which means we’ll need to keep an eye out for both rain and snow on Tuesday with our next system. Fall? This forecast looks more like winter?

