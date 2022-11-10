Gun found in student’s backpack at Fern Creek High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Security was heightened at a Jefferson County Public School on Wednesday afternoon after a student was found with a gun in their backpack.

According to a letter sent to families from Fern Creek High School Principal Rebecca Nicolas, staff received a report on Wednesday afternoon that a student may have a gun in their possession.

Nicolas said the school followed its safety protocol and called Louisville Metro Police and JCPS police, as well as increasing the building’s security.

Police talked with the student and found the student had the gun inside a backpack.

The student is being disciplined following the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook, Nicolas said in the letter.

“We also want to thank the person who brought this to our attention,” Nicolas said. “Please use this opportunity to continue the school safety conversation with your students.”

This is the 11th gun found on a JCPS campus in the 2022-23 school year.

