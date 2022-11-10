Contact Troubleshooters
Interview with Ky. Congressman-elect Morgan McGarvey

By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Morgan McGarvey won Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional District seat in the U.S. House in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

He will be taking the position currently held by John Yarmuth, who is retiring in 2023.

Decision 2022: Election Results

McGarvey joined WAVE News at 7 with Dawne Gee and discussed his plans and priorities when heading to Washington.

Stay with WAVE News for complete coverage of the 2022 mid-term election.
