Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Jennifer Aniston discusses failed pregnancy attempts

FILE - Jennifer Aniston said she tried everything from in vitro fertilization to Chinese teas.
FILE - Jennifer Aniston said she tried everything from in vitro fertilization to Chinese teas.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Jennifer Aniston is opening up about her failed attempts to get pregnant and that difficult time in her life.

Speaking to Allure magazine, the 53-year-old actress said the hard times, when she was trying to get pregnant in her late 30s and 40s, made her the person she is today.

She said she tried everything from in vitro fertilization to Chinese teas.

The “Friends” star said she wished someone had told her when she was younger to freeze her eggs.

But she said she has no regrets and has some relief now because she doesn’t have to agonize over it anymore, since the pregnancy “ship has sailed.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Fitzgerald Johnson, or “Grandmaster Jay.”
‘Grandmaster Jay’ sentenced to federal prison over actions during Breonna Taylor protest
Phil Pascoe and Monica Pascoe were arrested by the FBI on November 9, 2022 on federal charges...
3 arrested by FBI in defense fraud scheme
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Kentucky
Around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a crash involving a motorcycle at the...
LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in crash with vehicle near PRP
This photo provided by Fayette County Detention Center shows Sophia Rosing. University of...
Student accused in racist attack withdraws from University of Kentucky

Latest News

FILE: People practice yoga during a class. A study said mindfulness techniques can be...
Mindfulness may treat anxiety just as well as medication, study says
Taylor Parker was found guilty of killing Reagan Hancock and removing her unborn child in 2020.
Murderer sentenced to death for killing pregnant woman, removing unborn child
FILE - The New York Stock Exchange is seen in New York, Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Wall Street surges, as S&P 500 soars 4% on cooling inflation
FILE PHOTO - "I Voted" stickers are displayed at a polling place on Aug. 16, 2022.
Late Pennsylvania rep was on ballot due to law, not fraud
FILE - Russian soldiers guard an area as a group of foreign journalists visit in Kherson,...
Russia says troops begin to withdraw from key Ukrainian city