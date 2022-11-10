Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in crash with vehicle near PRP

Around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a crash involving a motorcycle at the...
Around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Arnoldtown Road and Hardwood Forest.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A motorcyclist has died after crashing into another vehicle at high speeds, according to Louisville Metro Police.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Arnoldtown Road and Hardwood Forest.

Early investigation revealed an adult man operating a motorcycle was heading west on Arnoldtown Road. Witnesses told police they saw the motorcycle traveling at high speeds.

The motorcyclist is said to have crossed over the double yellow lines into the eastbound lanes and crashed into another vehicle.

Police said the motorcyclist died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

