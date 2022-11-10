Louisville Metro releases request for applications to increase access to services for youth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Government’s Accelerator Team issued a request for applications (RFA) for early learning projects, as part of the Health Louisville/Healthy Neighborhoods focus. This is a part in the fourth round of American Rescue Plan funding that was approved by Metro Council in June 2022.

The announcement was made Thursday.

According to the release, RFA plans to increase access to quality early learning programs, services and resources for Louisville’s youngest children and their families.

“All children deserve access to developmental learning opportunities and resources so they can reach their full potential,” Mayor Greg Fischer said. “As their children’s first teachers, parents need access to information, resources and facilities to equip them for success in this role.”

These programs will have positive impacts on early learning with culturally respectful family engagement and literacy and access to safe outdoor areas to play.

Access to these programs is especially important for black and brown families, families whose first language is not English and low-income families who were impacted by COVID-19.

“Early learning programs will build on the strengths of families, caregivers, and communities so that all children can thrive and establish a strong foundation,” said Leanne French, Director of Early Childhood Development. “Investments in the critical first few years of life have lasting impact on school success as well as long-term health and well-being.”

This RFA of ARP funds is seeking applications for grants to address the following goals:

Evidence-based programs and projects that address COVID-related developmental delays;

Programs with proven results in screening, outreach and high-quality early learning, which may include increasing access to these programs; and

Improvements to or development of natural outdoor learning and play spaces.

To learn more about these programs, click or tap here.

