Louisville Orchestra names new chief executive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Orchestra has named a new Chief Executive and you can meet him this weekend at the free show.

According to Louisville Orchestra, after serving as the orchestra’s Interim Chief Executive, Graham Park has stepped into the role Thursday.

Park has helped bring composers to live and write music in the city, and more world class musicians will be joining the Orchestra this spring.

Park has teased a new project called, “Music on Bridges.”

On November 12, you can meet Graham at a free event that combines animation and music.

”A show that will defy expectations about what an orchestra can do when you embrace the idea of a fun space,” Park said. “Drinks, great music. There’s going to be percussionists playing flower pots in the middle of the audience, there’s going to be a dj set.”

The event is being held at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall at 7:30p.m. Satuday.

