Made Stitch can help you learn to sew or even make your own clothes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Whether you’re a beginner or an expert, Made Stitch can help you create fun and functional items.

The shop, located in the Mellwood Art Center, hosts a variety of classes for kids, teens, and adults. You don’t need to bring anything either. Made Stitch provides all the materials for the projects.

In single classes, you learn the basics and walk out the door with your own creation. You can also sign up for a series of classes to build up to more complicated designs and make your own clothes.

Made Stitch even hosts parties and private workshops if you have a group.

