Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man wounded by his own gun in accidental shooting in elementary school hallway

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was wounded by his own gun will face charges for having the weapon on the grounds of a school.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office say the shooting happened at Caneyville Elementary School around 7:30 p.m. (Central Time) last night. Deputies called to the school about the shooting found Matthew C. Nash, 37, of Millwood, with a gunshot wound to the lower leg.

Nash was airlifted to UofL Hospital. He was treated and released Thursday morning.

Investigators say Nash was at the school to pickup his kids from basketball practice. While running in the hallway with a small child, a 9mm gun Nash had fell to the ground and fired.

Deputies said while no chldren were injured, the gun fired just feet away from the child Nash was playing with in the school hallway and the children playing basketball on the court.

The shooting is being called accidental, but Nash will face criminal charges for for unlawful possession of weapon on school property and wanton endangerment.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Fitzgerald Johnson, or “Grandmaster Jay.”
‘Grandmaster Jay’ sentenced to federal prison over actions during Breonna Taylor protest
Phil Pascoe and Monica Pascoe were arrested by the FBI on November 9, 2022 on federal charges...
3 arrested by FBI in defense fraud scheme
Around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a crash involving a motorcycle at the...
LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in crash with vehicle near PRP
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Kentucky
This photo provided by Fayette County Detention Center shows Sophia Rosing. University of...
Student accused in racist attack withdraws from University of Kentucky

Latest News

Clark Co Election Board discovers some absentee ballot totals not included
Cody McCormick Mugshot
Evansville teacher charged with traveling to Owensboro to engage in sexual conduct with minor
A prominent Louisville businessman, known for a $95 million facility in Louisville, has been...
3 arrested by FBI in defense fraud scheme
Washington County Schools in Kentucky said the district is moving to NTI days after multiple...
Washington County Schools moves to NTI days due to sicknesses