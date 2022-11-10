Men charged in July homicide indicted, 2 juveniles also arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Additional arrests have been made in a July homicide in the Jacobs neighborhood and two men arrested earlier have been indicted in the case.

On November 9, a Jefferson County Grand Jury returned indictments on Armani D. Shrivers, 19, and D’Andre D. Swain, Jr., 18, in the July 28, 2022 shooting death of Tamal Wood.

Shrivers was indicted on charges of murder (complicity), receiving stolen property over $10,000 (complicity), receiving stolen property over $1,000 but less than $10,000 (complicity), receiving stolen property firearm (complicity), wanton endangerment (complicity), two counts of tampering with physical evidence (complicity), and fleeing and evading police.

The indictment charges Swain with murder (complicity), receiving stolen property over $10,000 (complicity), two counts of wanton endangerment (complicity), tampering with physical evidence (complicity), assault (complicity), and robbery (complicity).

Wood was shot to death in the 3600 block of Georgetown Place. Louisville Metro police say he was fired upon from a car with five people inside and struck multiple times.

Shrivers and Swain will be arraigned on November 14 in Jefferson Circuit Court.

LMPD has also arrested two juveniles, both age 17, in the death of Wood. They have been charged with murder (complicity), receiving stolen property over $10,000 (complicity), wanton endangerment (complicity) and tampering with physical evidence (complicity).

LMPD said the investigation into the death of Wood remains open and active, but they do not expect additional arrests.

