More arrests possible after shots fired at home of Clarksville Police Chief(WAVE)
By David Mattingly
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police say more charges and arrests are possible after one teen is accused of attempted murder.

In September, seven shots were fired into the home of Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer.

No one was hurt.

Authorities arrested Samuel Jaggers of New Albany and charged him with attempted murder.

Jaggers maintains his innocence.

“The case is ongoing, so detectives are still getting information in,” Sgt. Carey Huls, Indiana State Police Public Information Officer said. “So, it is very likely whether it’s more charges on the same individual or other individuals charged. Those are all likely possibilities in this case.”

According to court documents, Jaggers was misdirected on social media to the Chief’s house as he was preparing to meet someone for a fight.

At around 3:30a.m, when no one came out of the house for the fight, Jaggers claims he was leaving when someone else fired seven shots into the home.

Huls said it is no surprise that an exchange that began on social media would turn violent.

“Anytime that is used in any type of a crime or investigations,” Huls said,  “it is likely it’s going to be utilized or looked Into at least to see what information can be gained.”

Traffic cameras led investigators to Jaggers’ car.

The gun used at the scene was recovered in Louisville.

Evidence provided by a New Albany School Resource Officer also led to Jaggers’ arrest six weeks after the incident.

Jaggers’ attorney, William Perry McCall III, said other participants in the incident could be trying to “throw him under the bus.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

