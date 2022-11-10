Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

New exhibit coming to Roots 101 African American Museum

New exhibit coming to Roots 101 African American Museum
New exhibit coming to Roots 101 African American Museum(WAVE)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new exhibit is coming to the Roots 101 African American Museum in downtown Louisville.

According to the release, the exhibit is titled, “We Fought For Our Freedom: Kentucky’s African American Civil War Soldiers.”

Visitors can learn the stories of the soldiers who were slaves when they joined the Union Army’s 108th U.S. colored infantry regiment. The group was founded in Louisville.

The Executive Director of Reckoning, Dan Gediman, said that the importance of this project is evident.

“So the whole point of our project which is called the Kentucky U.S. colored project is to use these military records,” Gediman said. “And in particular these pension records as a way to open up and to connect the records from slavery that exist in Kentucky to the records that exist after the civil war to allow people today the African Americans today to try and find who there enslaved ancestors were.”

The exhibit will be in the museum through December 31 of this year.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Fitzgerald Johnson, or “Grandmaster Jay.”
‘Grandmaster Jay’ sentenced to federal prison over actions during Breonna Taylor protest
Phil Pascoe and Monica Pascoe were arrested by the FBI on November 9, 2022 on federal charges...
3 arrested by FBI in defense fraud scheme
Teens try to carjack ATF agent
Around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a crash involving a motorcycle at the...
60-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash with vehicle near PRP identified
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Kentucky

Latest News

Rickie and Karen Melton with Kentucky Lottery official
Ky. man claims largest prize won in state from Powerball drawing
Louisville Orchestra names new chief executive
Bardstown Bourbon Company opens in Louisville
Bardstown Bourbon Company opens in Louisville
UPS is working with Dare to Care to make sure those in need get fed ahead of the holiday season.
UPS partners with Dare to Care to help feed the community