New exhibit coming to Roots 101 African American Museum

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new exhibit is coming to the Roots 101 African American Museum in downtown Louisville.

According to the release, the exhibit is titled, “We Fought For Our Freedom: Kentucky’s African American Civil War Soldiers.”

Visitors can learn the stories of the soldiers who were slaves when they joined the Union Army’s 108th U.S. colored infantry regiment. The group was founded in Louisville.

The Executive Director of Reckoning, Dan Gediman, said that the importance of this project is evident.

“So the whole point of our project which is called the Kentucky U.S. colored project is to use these military records,” Gediman said. “And in particular these pension records as a way to open up and to connect the records from slavery that exist in Kentucky to the records that exist after the civil war to allow people today the African Americans today to try and find who there enslaved ancestors were.”

The exhibit will be in the museum through December 31 of this year.

