Park DuValle Community Health Center hosts ribbon cutting at new location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Park DuValle Community Health Center hosted a ribbon cutting at their new location Thursday.

According to the release, the new health center will be located on Old Bardstown Road.

Upon opening, the 11,000 square foot clinic will be expanding its services to include pediatrics, women’s health, behavioral health, WIC, dental and pharmacy.

The new clinic will be serving the Newburg and Buechel community.

“I’m very excited about this opportunity to expand our services in the Newburg/Buechel community,” CEO Dr. Swannie Jett said. “We intend to improve health outcomes by focusing on chronic disease. This is a great time to celebrate the new center.”

Park DuValle Community Health Center is the oldest federally qualified health center in Kentucky and they just celebrated their 53rd anniversary.

