Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Newberg neighborhood
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pedestrian was taken to UofL Hospital after being hit by a vehicle in the Newberg neighborhood.
Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 4500 block of Poplar Level Road on Thursday at about 6 a.m.
LMPD’s preliminary investigation revealed that an adult male was standing in the roadway when he was hit and he appears to have non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said that all everyone involved remained at the scene.
