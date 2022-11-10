Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Newberg neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pedestrian was taken to UofL Hospital after being hit by a vehicle in the Newberg neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 4500 block of Poplar Level Road on Thursday at about 6 a.m.

LMPD’s preliminary investigation revealed that an adult male was standing in the roadway when he was hit and he appears to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said that all everyone involved remained at the scene.

