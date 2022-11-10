Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Newberg neighborhood

A pedestrian was taken to UofL Hospital after being hit by a vehicle in the Newberg neighborhood.
A pedestrian was taken to UofL Hospital after being hit by a vehicle in the Newberg neighborhood.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pedestrian was taken to UofL Hospital after being hit by a vehicle in the Newberg neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 4500 block of Poplar Level Road on Thursday at about 6 a.m.

LMPD’s preliminary investigation revealed that an adult male was standing in the roadway when he was hit and he appears to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said that all everyone involved remained at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Fitzgerald Johnson, or “Grandmaster Jay.”
‘Grandmaster Jay’ sentenced to federal prison over actions during Breonna Taylor protest
Phil Pascoe and Monica Pascoe were arrested by the FBI on November 9, 2022 on federal charges...
3 arrested by FBI in defense fraud scheme
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Kentucky
Around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a crash involving a motorcycle at the...
LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in crash with vehicle near PRP
This photo provided by Fayette County Detention Center shows Sophia Rosing. University of...
Student accused in racist attack withdraws from University of Kentucky

Latest News

It's at the Mellwood Art Center.
New place in Louisville where you can help with designs
New place in Louisville where you can help with designs
New place in Louisville where you can help with designs
A prominent Louisville businessman, known for a $95 million facility in Louisville, has been...
3 arrested by FBI in defense fraud scheme
Around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a crash involving a motorcycle at the...
LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in crash with vehicle near PRP