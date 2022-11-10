Contact Troubleshooters
Rep. Yarmuth holds final Community Dialogue for African American Veterans

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Congressman John Yarmuth, D-13th, hosted his 15th and final Community Dialogue for African American Veterans Thursday morning.

Kentucky and Louisville Metro lawmakers were attended the event at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage.

It was originally founded back in 2007 in honor of Black History Month. However, it was canceled in 2021 and postponed during early 2022 due to caution about the ongoing pandemic.

The event allows those who attend to have an open conversation with Yarmuth about issues happening in the community.

“I don’t think black veterans get singled out enough because many of them fought during a time when they weren’t even allowed to serve with white soldiers, so they deserve special recognition,” Yarmuth said.

While Yarmuth did not run for reelection, he hopes his Democratic successor Congressman-Elect Morgan McGarvey carries on the tradition.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

