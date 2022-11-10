Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Sheriff elect targets opponents elected wife in Facebook post

Charlestown mayor targeted in post
Charlestown mayor targeted in post(WAVE)
By Mark Stevens
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The election is two days old, but a Facebook post from a winner is raising a lot of eyebrows.

Scottie Maples won the sheriff’s race in Clark County, beating Ed Byers.

Maples posted that night after winning the race he’s looking for applications for people to run as a Republican for mayor of Charlestown.

He’s the Clark County Republican Party Secretary and that’s normal stuff.

But he added two hashtags saying “I’m not done,” and “You’re next Treva” targeting his defeated opponents elected spouse.

“It continues to foster disunity even past an election and even an election that wasn’t directly related to me,” said Mayor of Charlestown Treva Hodges.

She worries about the post Maples’ made election night.

“It comes across as a very retaliatory post, yes my husband ran for sheriff, but that was his race,” said Hodges.

Maples told WAVE in a text:

“During the campaign, some of the most vile and false attacks launched against me and the brave men and women of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office came from the elected Mayor of Charlestown. That behavior was beneath any person, let alone a purported leader.”

He points to a post his opponent Ed Byers made. It raised questions about why Maples and his wife, who also works at the sheriff’s office, have not filed conflict of interest statements with the state. It links to an Indianiapolis tv stations’s story about another sheriff and his spouse getting charged with a felony.

But Hodges never shared that post.

“That is fundamentally false, I would challenge anyone to view my Facebook posts on my personal Facebook page,” said Hodges.

She did share some of her husband’s posts. Including one about a WAVE story looking at why the Clark County Shierff chief of detectives was at their family home posing as a newspaper reporter and asking questions about Byers. The sheriff’s office said no taxpayer money was spent and it was that employees day off.

The sheriff’s office has still not released documents and emails WAVE requested regarding that story.

The state inspector general’s office said they don’t have jurisdiction over county offices so they would not have any conflict of interest forms.

Hodges said she’s consulting a lawyer.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Fitzgerald Johnson, or “Grandmaster Jay.”
‘Grandmaster Jay’ sentenced to federal prison over actions during Breonna Taylor protest
Phil Pascoe and Monica Pascoe were arrested by the FBI on November 9, 2022 on federal charges...
3 arrested by FBI in defense fraud scheme
Teens try to carjack ATF agent
Around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a crash involving a motorcycle at the...
60-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash with vehicle near PRP identified
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Kentucky

Latest News

Child ID Program
Louisville Metro releases request for applications to increase access to services for youth
Louisville Metro Public Works walked through this year’s plans for potential snowfall.
Winter is coming: How Metro Louisville is preparing
Louisville doctors seeing COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Louisville doctors seeing COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Park DuValle Community Health Center hosts ribbon cutting at new location