Sheriff elect targets opponents elected wife in Facebook post

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The election is two days old, but a Facebook post from a winner is raising a lot of eyebrows.

Scottie Maples won the sheriff’s race in Clark County, beating Ed Byers.

Maples posted that night after winning the race he’s looking for applications for people to run as a Republican for mayor of Charlestown.

He’s the Clark County Republican Party Secretary and that’s normal stuff.

But he added two hashtags saying “I’m not done,” and “You’re next Treva” targeting his defeated opponents elected spouse.

“It continues to foster disunity even past an election and even an election that wasn’t directly related to me,” said Mayor of Charlestown Treva Hodges.

She worries about the post Maples’ made election night.

“It comes across as a very retaliatory post, yes my husband ran for sheriff, but that was his race,” said Hodges.

Maples told WAVE in a text:

“During the campaign, some of the most vile and false attacks launched against me and the brave men and women of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office came from the elected Mayor of Charlestown. That behavior was beneath any person, let alone a purported leader.”

He points to a post his opponent Ed Byers made. It raised questions about why Maples and his wife, who also works at the sheriff’s office, have not filed conflict of interest statements with the state. It links to an Indianiapolis tv stations’s story about another sheriff and his spouse getting charged with a felony.

But Hodges never shared that post.

“That is fundamentally false, I would challenge anyone to view my Facebook posts on my personal Facebook page,” said Hodges.

She did share some of her husband’s posts. Including one about a WAVE story looking at why the Clark County Shierff chief of detectives was at their family home posing as a newspaper reporter and asking questions about Byers. The sheriff’s office said no taxpayer money was spent and it was that employees day off.

The sheriff’s office has still not released documents and emails WAVE requested regarding that story.

The state inspector general’s office said they don’t have jurisdiction over county offices so they would not have any conflict of interest forms.

Hodges said she’s consulting a lawyer.

