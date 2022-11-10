Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Teens moved out of juvenile detention center over fire hazard

The Jefferson Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
The Jefferson Regional Juvenile Detention Center.(WAVE News)
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The detainees at the embattled Jefferson Regional Juvenile Detention Center were removed from the facility late Wednesday evening, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned. According to sources, the Kentucky State Fire Marshal’s office made the call after learning the magnetic doors at the facility may not open in case of a fire.

The teens housed there are mostly accused of violent crimes. They were removed from the facility in Lyndon after 7 p.m. They have been transported to other state facilities, the Justice Cabinet told WAVE News.

The detention center has been at the center of a series of exclusive Troubleshooter investigations, exposing the dangerous conditions there for both the teens and the staff working there.

WAVE News exposed a series of riots, severe understaffing, assaults between teens and on staff that had previously not come to light. According to multiple independent sources, the conditions for the teens were of concern. Several courses confirmed that teens were not being allowed to shower for fear of another riot and male and female teens having sex while being housed in the same units. There were also reports of co-defendants being held in the same units too.

Others told WAVE News about incident reports being altered and narratives changed well after the incident date. They also spoke of employees forced to sign off on documents they did not write.

The State’s Legislative Oversight and Investigations Committee has now opened its own investigation. They are now taking a look at the problems and asking questions about possible violations of not only policy, but law.

During a hearing the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary, Kerry Harvey admitted there were serious problems at the facility, mainly because of a lack of staff. Harvey openly spoke about previous riots which included teens setting fires in the facility after breaking out of their dorms.

Harvey immediately lowered the number of teens being held there, which was previously more than double the intended capacity.

There is a current proposal to reopen the Juvenile Detention Center in downtown Louisville with $6.5 million in state funds.

A spokesperson for the Justice & Public Safety Cabinet sent the following statement to WAVE:

“Yesterday, DJJ facilities management performed a test fire alarm at the Jefferson Regional Juvenile Detention Center. The test raised questions about the functionality of the system. DJJ relocated the youth to other regional detention centers.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Fitzgerald Johnson, or “Grandmaster Jay.”
‘Grandmaster Jay’ sentenced to federal prison over actions during Breonna Taylor protest
Phil Pascoe and Monica Pascoe were arrested by the FBI on November 9, 2022 on federal charges...
3 arrested by FBI in defense fraud scheme
Teens try to carjack ATF agent
Around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a crash involving a motorcycle at the...
60-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash with vehicle near PRP identified
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Kentucky

Latest News

Charlestown mayor targeted in post
Sheriff elect targets opponents elected wife in Facebook post
An east Louisville daycare was issued a temporary emergency shutdown due to an ongoing...
Vanguard Academy daycare issued temporary shutdown due to ongoing assault investigation
Hokey Weather Facts 11/10/22
Child ID Program
Louisville Metro releases request for applications to increase access to services for youth
Louisville Metro Public Works walked through this year’s plans for potential snowfall.
Winter is coming: How Metro Louisville is preparing