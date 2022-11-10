Vanguard Academy daycare issued temporary shutdown due to ongoing assault investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An east Louisville daycare was issued a temporary emergency shutdown due to an ongoing investigation into an assault happening in September.

Vanguard Academy sent the letter to parents and guardians on Thursday morning, stating the building would be closed on Friday due to the shutdown.

The shutdown was issued by the State Licensing Department, Vanguard confirmed, and that additional updates on the building’s shutdown would be provided on Friday.

Back in Sept., Louisville Metro Police and Child Protective Services confirmed an investigation had been started after an employee was accused of child abuse at the location.

Rachael Flannery, 24, was arrested in connection to the incident on Sept. 30. Flannery was charged with three counts of criminal abuse of a child under 12 years old.

A lawsuit was filed against Vanguard Academy on Oct. 12 listing 13 counts of abuse at the east Louisville daycare. Other records and reports show the daycare has been investigated more than 30 times since 2012.

The daycare said it was working with law enforcement in the ongoing investigation.

Braxlyn Gym, located on Dayflower Street near Vanguard property, would remain open and is not affected by the shutdown, according to the letter from Vanguard Academy.

