Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Vanguard Academy daycare issued temporary shutdown due to ongoing assault investigation

An east Louisville daycare was issued a temporary emergency shutdown due to an ongoing...
An east Louisville daycare was issued a temporary emergency shutdown due to an ongoing investigation into an assault happening in September.(WAVE)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An east Louisville daycare was issued a temporary emergency shutdown due to an ongoing investigation into an assault happening in September.

Vanguard Academy sent the letter to parents and guardians on Thursday morning, stating the building would be closed on Friday due to the shutdown.

The shutdown was issued by the State Licensing Department, Vanguard confirmed, and that additional updates on the building’s shutdown would be provided on Friday.

Back in Sept., Louisville Metro Police and Child Protective Services confirmed an investigation had been started after an employee was accused of child abuse at the location.

Rachael Flannery, 24, was arrested in connection to the incident on Sept. 30. Flannery was charged with three counts of criminal abuse of a child under 12 years old.

A lawsuit was filed against Vanguard Academy on Oct. 12 listing 13 counts of abuse at the east Louisville daycare. Other records and reports show the daycare has been investigated more than 30 times since 2012.

The daycare said it was working with law enforcement in the ongoing investigation.

Braxlyn Gym, located on Dayflower Street near Vanguard property, would remain open and is not affected by the shutdown, according to the letter from Vanguard Academy.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Fitzgerald Johnson, or “Grandmaster Jay.”
‘Grandmaster Jay’ sentenced to federal prison over actions during Breonna Taylor protest
Phil Pascoe and Monica Pascoe were arrested by the FBI on November 9, 2022 on federal charges...
3 arrested by FBI in defense fraud scheme
Teens try to carjack ATF agent
Around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a crash involving a motorcycle at the...
60-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash with vehicle near PRP identified
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Kentucky

Latest News

Charlestown mayor targeted in post
Sheriff elect targets opponents elected wife in Facebook post
Child ID Program
Louisville Metro releases request for applications to increase access to services for youth
Louisville Metro Public Works walked through this year’s plans for potential snowfall.
Winter is coming: How Metro Louisville is preparing
Louisville doctors seeing COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Louisville doctors seeing COVID-19 hospitalizations rise