Washington County Schools moves to NTI days due to sicknesses

SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - Washington County Schools in Kentucky said the district is moving to NTI days after multiple staff and students have reported illnesses.

The school district announced the decision in a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon, saying in-person classes would be canceled on Nov. 10 and Nov. 11.

No details were provided other than widespread illness causing the district’s decision to cancel in-person classes, which are scheduled to resume on Nov. 14.

NTI schedules were posted for Washington County Elementary, Middle and High Schools for the remainder of the week.

The district said child care will remain open during this time, and parents or guardians with any questions should contact their school.

