Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Winter is coming: How Metro Louisville is preparing

Snow in the Louisville Metro caused multiple issues for motorists on Friday afternoon and...
Snow in the Louisville Metro caused multiple issues for motorists on Friday afternoon and evening (Jan 2022).(WAVE 3 News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In an annual press conference on Thursday, Louisville Metro Public Works walked through this year’s plans for potential snowfall.

Outgoing Louisville mayor Greg Fischer has done this press conference every year for over a decade, and every year he said he’s impressed when the team gets moving.

“This is always a carefully built system,” he said. “If any one part of it breaks down, if any one person doesn’t show up for work, the whole thing completely collapses. But when it works together, it’s beautiful.”

They’ve got their game plan ready, but people should have their game plan too.

Here are just a few tips that may sound obvious, but shouldn’t go unsaid.

  • Shovel snow from driveways away from the street.
  • Sidewalks are a homeowner’s responsibility, so make sure those are clear.
  • Keep an eye out for plows on the road. Don’t try to speed by them.

Some of the plows seen on the road this year were painted by JCPS students from Wilt, Cane Run and Norton Commons elementary schools.

Fire safety is also hugely important in the winter. Reports of fire tend to go up.

Snow could block dryer vents and other outlets from your home, so people should make sure they have a carbon monoxide detector and smoke detectors which can both save lives.

Almost everyone in Jefferson County can get free detectors from local departments.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Fitzgerald Johnson, or “Grandmaster Jay.”
‘Grandmaster Jay’ sentenced to federal prison over actions during Breonna Taylor protest
Phil Pascoe and Monica Pascoe were arrested by the FBI on November 9, 2022 on federal charges...
3 arrested by FBI in defense fraud scheme
Teens try to carjack ATF agent
Around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a crash involving a motorcycle at the...
60-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash with vehicle near PRP identified
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Kentucky

Latest News

More arrests possible after shots fired at home of Clarksville Police Chief
More arrests possible after shots fired at home of Clarksville Police Chief
Louisville Orchestra names new chief executive
New exhibit coming to Roots 101 African American Museum
New exhibit coming to Roots 101 African American Museum
Bardstown Bourbon Company opens in Louisville
Bardstown Bourbon Company opens in Louisville