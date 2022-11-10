Winter is coming: How Metro Louisville is preparing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In an annual press conference on Thursday, Louisville Metro Public Works walked through this year’s plans for potential snowfall.

Outgoing Louisville mayor Greg Fischer has done this press conference every year for over a decade, and every year he said he’s impressed when the team gets moving.

“This is always a carefully built system,” he said. “If any one part of it breaks down, if any one person doesn’t show up for work, the whole thing completely collapses. But when it works together, it’s beautiful.”

They’ve got their game plan ready, but people should have their game plan too.

Here are just a few tips that may sound obvious, but shouldn’t go unsaid.

Shovel snow from driveways away from the street.

Sidewalks are a homeowner’s responsibility, so make sure those are clear.

Keep an eye out for plows on the road. Don’t try to speed by them.

Some of the plows seen on the road this year were painted by JCPS students from Wilt, Cane Run and Norton Commons elementary schools.

Fire safety is also hugely important in the winter. Reports of fire tend to go up.

Snow could block dryer vents and other outlets from your home, so people should make sure they have a carbon monoxide detector and smoke detectors which can both save lives.

Almost everyone in Jefferson County can get free detectors from local departments.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.