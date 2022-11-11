2022 Veterans Day free meals and restaurant deals around Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here is a list of Veterans Day discounts at restaurant for 2022.

To honor members of the military, these restaurants are offering veterans free meals on or around Nov. 11.

VETERANS DAY FREE MEALS:

Applebee’s: Active-duty military, veterans, reserves and national guard receive a free meal when dining in from a special menu on Nov. 11. Military guests will also receive a $5 bounce back card to redeem for dine-on, to go or delivery within a three-week redemption window.

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s: Veterans eat free on Nov. 11 at participating locations with the purchase of equal or great value up to $12.

Biggby Coffee: Veterans and active-duty service members receive a free 16oz. beverage of choice on Nov. 11.

Bob Evans: Veterans and active-duty military get a free meal from a select menu on Nov. 11. Dine-in only.

California Pizza Kitchen: On Nov. 11, veterans and active-duty military receive a complimentary non-alcoholic beverage and choice of one dinner from a special menu.

Cattlemens: Active, non-active, and retired military personal get a complimentary sirloin steak dinner in honor of Veterans Day. Sign up on their website on or before Nov. 11 to receive your steak certificate. The offer will be emailed on November 12 and is valid November 12 through 22 during regular business hours for outdoor dining or dine-in. The offer is not valid on takeout orders and is valid at California locations only.

Charleys Philly Steaks: Veterans and active-duty military get free Gourmet Fries in-store with no purchase necessary on Nov. 11. In addition, Charleys’ locations on military bases are offering free gourmet fries with the purchase of a cheesesteak and drink for all customers.

Chicken Salad Chick: On Nov. 11, veterans and active-duty military will receive a free meal at all locations.

Chili’s: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu on Nov. 11. Available for in-restaurant only.

Chuck E. Cheese: On Nov. 11, active-duty military, National Guard and veterans get a free personal 1-topping pizza with valid military ID or proof of military service. Not available for delivery.

Circle K: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free medium coffee all day Nov. 11 at every location that serves coffee.

City Barbecue: Veterans and active-duty military get a free sandwich (excluding brisket), one side, and a drink on Nov. 11.

Colton’s Steak House & Grill: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free entrée on Nov. 11 until 4 pm from a select menu. Available for dine-in only. Offer not available in Kentucky locations.

Cracker Barrel: Veterans get a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake in-store or online on Nov. 11.

Denny’s: On Nov. 11, Denny’s offers a complimentary Grand Slam to all active, non-active and retired military personnel. The offer is valid for dine-in only at participating locations from 5am to noon with a valid military ID or DD 214.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Veterans and active-duty military get a free donut of their choice on Nov. 11 at participating locations. Offer available in-store only. Not available for orders placed using On-the-Go Mobile Ordering through the Dunkin’ Mobile App.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: Veterans and active-duty military get a free hot or iced coffee (any size) with a purchase in-store on Nov. 11.

Golden Corral: Golden Corral is hosting their Military Appreciation Night on Nov. 14 from 5pm to close. This includes a free “thank you” meal when dining in.

Hooters: Active-duty military and veterans get a free entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu with purchase of a beverage on Nov. 11. Dine-in only.

Huddle House: Active-duty military members and veterans get a free MVP Breakfast Platter on Nov. 11.

IHOP: Veterans and active-duty military get free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations on Nov. 11. Dine-in only.

Krispy Kreme: Veterans get a free coffee and doughnut on Nov. 11 at participating locations.

Little Caesars: Veterans and active-duty military get a free Lunch Combo at participating stores on Nov. 11, from 11am to 2pm. In-store only.

Logan’s Roadhouse: Veterans and active-duty military personnel can enjoy a free meal between 3 and 6 p.m. from a special menu at participating locations on Nov. 11.

Main Event: On Nov. 11, active and retired military receive a classic double cheeseburger and 30 minutes of game play at zero cost by showing their military ID.

O’Charley’s: Veterans and active-duty military get a free meal when you dine in on Nov. 11 at participating locations.

Outback Steakhouse: Veterans, active-duty service members and spouses get a free Bloomin’ Onion with any Coca-Cola beverage for dine-in on Nov. 11.

Red Lobster: Veterans, active-duty military and reservists get a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw on Nov. 11. The offer is available for dine-in and To Go orders placed in-restaurant between 11:00am and 4:00pm local time.

Red Robin: Veterans and active-duty military get a free Red’s Tavern Double when dining in on Nov. 11. This classic burger also comes with free refills of Bottomless Steak Fries.

Scooter’s Coffee: Veterans get a free drink of any size on Nov. 11 at participating locations with a valid ID. This offer is not available for Order Ahead through the Scooter’s Coffee Mobile App.

Shoney’s: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free All You Care To Eat, Freshly Prepared Breakfast Bar on Nov. 11 until 11am. Dine-in only.

Smashburger: Get a free Burger or Sandwich when you show a valid military ID in-store on Nov. 11 with valid proof of military ID at participating locations.

Starbucks: As with previous years, Starbucks will offer a free tall (12-oz) hot brewed coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses on Nov. 11. As a new addition in 2022, Starbucks is expanding this offer to include a free tall (12-oz) iced coffee.

Texas Roadhouse: Veterans and active-duty military receive a meal voucher on Nov. 11, from 11am to 2pm. These vouchers are good for dine in or carry out and can be used until May 30, 2023. There will be a specific menu to select from.

TGI Fridays: Veterans and active-duty military personnel get a free lunch on Nov. 11 from 11am to 2pm from a select menu at participating locations. Dine-in only.

Wendy’s: Active-duty military and veterans get a free breakfast combo on Nov. 11 at participating locations from 6:30 to 10:30am.

White Castle: Veterans and active-duty military get a free Combo Meal or Breakfast Combo Meal when dining at a participating restaurant on Nov. 11.

VETERANS DAY RESTAURANT DEALS

Brick House Tavern + Tap: Veterans get 20% off on Nov. 13. Valid for parties up to 4 with a valid ID. Dine-in only.

Jet’s Pizza: Veterans and active-duty military get 50% off Detroit-Style Pizzas at menu price with a military ID on Nov. 11. This deal is valid for pick-up orders only, at participating locations.

Joe’s Crab Shack: Veterans get 20% off when they dine-in on Nov. 13 with a valid ID.

Metro Diner: Veterans and active-duty military receive 50% off a meal on Nov. 11.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.