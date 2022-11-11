Driver killed after car crashes into home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a car crashing into a home.

The crash happened on Thursday just before 11:15 p.m. on Ewing Avenue between Frankfort Avenue and Brownsboro Road.

The victim’s identity has not been released, but police said it was a female was driving and she died at the scene.

Nobody in the home was injured.

Investigators are working to figure out what caused the crash to happen.

