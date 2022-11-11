Festival of Trees & Lights kicks off this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year’s annual Festival of Trees & Lights will be November 11 to 13 at Louisville Slugger Field.

According to the release, the festival is held to benefit Norton Children’s Hospital through the Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Guests will be able to make their way through a holiday wonderland to see hundreds of beautifully decorated trees, wreaths and handcrafted holiday items designed by local artists.

There will be free children’s activities throughout the weekend like cookie decorating, pictures with Santa, train rides and more.

Guests can also enjoy free entertainment, snacks and holiday items from the Gift Shop.

Returning this year is Elf Town, an outdoor area featuring activities that include an inflatable obstacle course, a “snow ball” fight and make-your-own reindeer food. Tickets for Elf Town are $2 per person.

