Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Briefly milder before another minor bout of wintry weather early Tuesday

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:29 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Colder tonight as clouds clear out
  • Rain/snow mix to rain on Tuesday - Southern IN could see a brief, light snow accumulation
  • Flurries and snow showers late Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clearing skies will allow temperatures to fall below freezing heading into Monday morning.

Expect 20s when you’re heading out the door to start the workweek!

Another batch of clouds arrives during the day on Monday ahead of our next weathermaker for Tuesday. Highs will recover into the 40s during the afternoon.

A mix of rain and snow arrives early Tuesday morning with an area of low pressure. This appears to be a situation where temperatures in Louisville will be too warm for widespread snow impacts but those in Southern Indiana could pick up light accumulation.

Warm air moving in after sunrise Tuesday will flip most remaining precipitation to plain rain. These additional showers will continue through the afternoon but will be much lighter in intensity as highs rise into the 40s again.

Another disturbance moving in will provide some flurries and snow showers on Wednesday, especially late in the day into the evening. We’ll keep an eye on that potential but it looks light.

It’ll remain cold with highs in the 30s late week and another front quietly passing through on Friday will take us down even more heading into the weekend.

Expect lows in the teens and 20s Saturday and Sunday morning. We’ll moderate back into the 40s and 50s by the next workweek.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Sunday, November 13, 2022

Most Read

A vote counting error takes away an election win in Clark County.
Clark County vote county error takes away election win
The two suspects who led Indiana State Police on a multi-county chase have been arrested and...
Two arrested after leading police on multi-county chase on I-65
Shooting
UofL student injured in shooting near Belknap Campus
Phil Pascoe and Monica Pascoe were arrested by the FBI on November 9, 2022 on federal charges...
3 arrested by FBI in defense fraud scheme
A massive woods fire in southern Jefferson County took 10 fire departments more than 11 hours...
Multiple fire crews battle massive woods fire in southern Jefferson County

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Sunday, November 13, 2022
Snowfall in Jefferson County
First snow in WAVE Country
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Friday, Nov. 11, 2022
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/11