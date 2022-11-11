FORECAST: Briefly milder before another minor bout of wintry weather early Tuesday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Colder tonight as clouds clear out

Rain/snow mix to rain on Tuesday - Southern IN could see a brief, light snow accumulation

Flurries and snow showers late Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clearing skies will allow temperatures to fall below freezing heading into Monday morning.

Expect 20s when you’re heading out the door to start the workweek!

Another batch of clouds arrives during the day on Monday ahead of our next weathermaker for Tuesday. Highs will recover into the 40s during the afternoon.

A mix of rain and snow arrives early Tuesday morning with an area of low pressure. This appears to be a situation where temperatures in Louisville will be too warm for widespread snow impacts but those in Southern Indiana could pick up light accumulation.

Warm air moving in after sunrise Tuesday will flip most remaining precipitation to plain rain. These additional showers will continue through the afternoon but will be much lighter in intensity as highs rise into the 40s again.

Another disturbance moving in will provide some flurries and snow showers on Wednesday, especially late in the day into the evening. We’ll keep an eye on that potential but it looks light.

It’ll remain cold with highs in the 30s late week and another front quietly passing through on Friday will take us down even more heading into the weekend.

Expect lows in the teens and 20s Saturday and Sunday morning. We’ll moderate back into the 40s and 50s by the next workweek.

