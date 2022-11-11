Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Cold air continues to build in

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Kevin Harned
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:29 PM EST
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • 1.2″ of snowfall is the official measurement for Louisville
  • Arctic cold air takes us into the 20s for morning lows
  • Rain or snow chance early Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clearing skies and cold temperatures. 20s for most overnight with a few teens in the suburbs to the north! Mostly sunny for Sunday, but still very cold with temperatures below average in the low to mid 40s.

Very cold with lows in the teens and 20s under a clear sky. Clouds begin to increase ahead of the next weather maker moving in. Temperatures will be in the 40s for Monday afternoon.

By Tuesday we’re looking at our next weather maker… at this point it looks to be a cold rain for now but some data tries to mix in some snow. Another blast of cold air is likely to arrive later in the week. Winter has arrived!

