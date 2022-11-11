Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Increasing sunshine and unseasonably cold temperatures to end the weekend

(Pixabay)
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:29 PM EST
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Increasing sunshine through Sunday afternoon
  • Unseasonably cold temperatures continue for the next several days
  • Our next weather maker arrive late Monday/early Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cloudy skies will give way to increasing sunshine through this afternoon. Temperatures remain well below average for our highs, with temperatures peaking in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Frigid temperatures settle in tonight with lows falling into the low and middle 20s under clear skies. Clouds begin to stream in Monday ahead of the next weather maker.

Temperatures will be in the 40s for Monday afternoon. Showers gradually move into WAVE Country Monday night.

A rain/snow mix is possible as cold temperatures continue to funnel into the region. There are still some questions as to how far south the snow showers will go, we’ll be watching it.

