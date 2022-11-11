FORECAST: Isolated flurries today, temperatures plunge into the 20s overnight
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
- Spotty flurries and cold temperatures today
- Clearing skies and cold temperatures overnight
- Another chance of a rain/snow event to take shape Tuesday into Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few lingering flurries are possible through this afternoon. Temperatures won’t budge much, with high temperatures only climbing into the 30s.
Tonight will be cold! Any of our lingering cloud cover will continue to clear out, allowing for lows in the 20s overnight.
After a frigid start to the day, sunshine will help give temperatures a small boost for our Sunday. Afternoon highs will still remain well below average, with temperatures in upper 30s and low 40s.
Temperatures Sunday night remain on the cold side with overnight lows crashing into the 20s.
