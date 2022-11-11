FORECAST: Rain easing this afternoon; Some get snow by Saturday morning

WEATHER HEADLINES

Drizzly at times this afternoon

Snow showers early Saturday; Cold with flurries into the afternoon

Another rain or snow system for Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The main rain shield is now easing and shifting to the east, leaving the area will just spotty drizzle into the afternoon with temperatures holding steady overall.

Partly cloudy skies during the evening become overcast overnight. Temperatures fall into the 30s as a disturbance moves into the region bringing the potential for rain and snow showers by early Saturday morning.

Saturday will have a wintry vibe to it. Morning burst of wet snow could lead to some light, grassy accumulations with no travel impacts expected. It will get colder as the day wears on with even a round of snow flurries for the afternoon.

Flurries will slowly fade out through the evening with a clearing sky developing late. Expect cold lows into the 20s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.